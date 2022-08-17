Virginia governor to headline Michigan GOP convention

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is set to give the keynote speech at Michigan’s GOP convention as he campaigns for the state’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, Tudor Dixon.

Talk has swirled over a potential presidential bid for Youngkin, who flipped Virginia red when he beat former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) in the state’s 2021 gubernatorial race.

The Virginia governor is headed to Michigan to stump for former President Trump-endorsed Dixon, a conservative commentator who will face Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) in the general election.

Youngkin has said he’s “hugely humbled” by calls for a 2024 presidential bid, but hasn’t yet decided on the idea.

Fueling speculation about a presidential run, Youngkin has been elevating his national profile. He created organizations to get involved in races and campaign for his party in Virginia and elsewhere. He met with a number of GOP megadonors in June, according to The Washington Post, and spoke at Nebraska’s GOP convention in July.

He assumed the governor’s office in January to serve a four-year term.

Youngkin’s Michigan visit is being billed with a focus on education, a topic central to his gubernatorial bid as he campaigned on his support of a return to in-person schooling and his opposition to critical race theory.

“Governor Youngkin’s victory in Virginia demonstrated the political power of parents who want to be involved in ensuring their children get a great education,” Dixon said in a statement released by the Michigan GOP.

The state’s GOP convention is scheduled for Aug. 27.

“Similar to Virginia last year, Michiganders are tired of high cost of living and an education system that falls short of students’ potential. Governor Youngkin is looking forward to joining Tudor Dixon and her campaign to empower parents and make Michigan a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” a political adviser for Youngkin told The Hill in a statement.