trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Georgia gov files motion to quash subpoena in state’s 2020 probe

by Julia Mueller - 08/17/22 9:42 PM ET
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at The Neighborhood Lot on Friday, July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. (AP Photo/Megan Varner )

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) asked a judge on Wednesday to quash a subpoena requiring the governor to appear before the special grand jury investigating whether former President Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

Kemp cited, among other reasons, that the probe is “being pursued at this time for improper political purposes,” according to a filing

“Through delay and artificial deadlines, the DA’s Office has engineered the Governor’s interaction with the investigation to reach a crescendo in the middle of an election cycle,” Kemp’s lawyers allege in the motion, noting that “this timing cannot be ignored.”

Endorsed by Trump in 2018, Kemp reportedly resisted pleas from the then-president to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

Kemp is up for reelection in this year’s midterms and beat his Trump-backed challenger earlier this year to clinch the Georgia GOP gubernatorial nomination. His Democrat challenger is Stacey Abrams, whom Kemp beat in 2018.

According to his legal team, Kemp initially agreed to a July interview with the special grand jury, which was canceled after the governor’s legal team asked about “the scope of that interview.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) subpoenaed the Georgia governor along with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.), and lawyers John Eastman, Jenna Ellis and Cleta Mitchell.

Giuliani testified Wednesday after attempts by his lawyers to delay his testimony. He was reportedly told he was a main focus of Willis’s probe.

Graham and Hice have also attempted to challenge their subpoenas.

The Hill has reached out to Kemp’s legal team and Willis’s office for comment. 

Tags 2020 election Brian Kemp Brian Kemp Fani Willis Fani Willis Georgia georgia probe Jody Hice Lindsey Graham Rudy Giuliani Stacey Abrams Subpoena

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. James Carville: Trump scandal could ...
  2. Liz Cheney shakes up 2024 forecast
  3. Northern lights could be seen in some ...
  4. Barnes tops Johnson by 7 points in ...
  5. FBI search cements Trump’s hold on ...
  6. Most people infected with omicron ...
  7. Fetterman campaign raises $500K in ...
  8. US must arm Ukraine now, before ...
  9. Trump gives backhanded endorsements ...
  10. Cardona says student loan borrowers ...
  11. Tucker Carlson: Trump ...
  12. WSJ: WWE board finds former exec made ...
  13. Georgia gov files motion to quash ...
  14. Pence condemns attacks on FBI after ...
  15. WSJ: ‘A party that can’t tolerate ...
  16. Biden approval rating ticks up 3 ...
  17. Feds cut Colorado River allocation to ...
  18. Trump’s declassification claim may ...
Load more

Video

See all Video