Nadler widens lead over Maloney in New York House race: poll

Rep. Jerry Nadler’s (D-N.Y.) lead over Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) in New York’s 12th Congressional District primary has grown by 10 percentage points, according to a new Emerson College Polling-Pix11-The Hill survey released Thursday.

The survey found that 43 percent of respondents polled said they planned on voting for Nadler in the primary compared to 24 percent who said they would be voting for Maloney. Fourteen percent said they would be voting for attorney Suraj Patel.

Another 19 percent said they were undecided.

When the polling factored in undecided voters who were asked which way they were leaning, Nadler saw his support rise to 51 percent, while Maloney’s surged to 29 percent and Patel got 19 percent.

The polling shows that Nadler has increased his lead over Maloney. An Emerson College Polling-Pix11-The Hill survey out earlier this month showed Nadler with a 9 percentage point lead over Maloney.

The survey found that 40 percent of very likely voters in the Democratic primary planned to back Nadler compared to 31 percent for Maloney and 11 percent for Patel.

The polling comes ahead of next Tuesday, when New York is slated to hold its House primaries. The three Democrats, considered the leading candidates in the race, are vying for the Democratic nomination in the 12th Congressional District, and the state’s redistricting placed Maloney and Nadler in an awkward member-on-member primary.

Maloney and Nadler both chair powerful House committees and have similar track records on voting, according to The New York Times. However, Nadler received the endorsement of the newspaper in addition to one from Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D) — endorsements that could help push Nadler across the finish line in the primary next week.

The Emerson College Polling-Pix11-The Hill survey was conducted Aug. 12-17 with 895 voters, including those who were considered very likely Democratic primary voters and those who had voted already. The margin of error is 3.2 percentage points.