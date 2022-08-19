DNC launching seven-figure ad buy to highlight efforts to lower drug prices, take on special interests

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced on Friday that it’s launching a seven-figure ad buy to tout the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act, which is tackling issues such as lowering drug prices and going head to head with special interest groups.

The ad campaign includes advertisements at gas stations and on digital platforms, a national cable buy, and a mix of radio, print and digital ad buys in “Black, Spanish-language, multi-lingual AAPI, and Native American media outlets,” according to the DNC.

“Joe Biden and Democrats took on Big Pharma and Big Oil — the American people won, and powerful special interests lost. Their plan lowers the costs of prescription drugs and health care for American families,” a narrator says in a 30-second national cable ad, called “They Said No,” which is a part of the ad campaign.

“Meanwhile, extreme MAGA Republicans want to jeopardize Social Security and Medicare. Take us backward on abortion, with no exceptions for rape or incest. And they all said no to lower costs for American families. They’re just too extreme.”

The ad campaign comes just days after President Biden signed a sweeping tax reform, climate and health reconciliation package into law. The bill was considered a major feat for Democrats after a previous attempt to pass another reconciliation package last year failed after centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he could not support it.

Democrats are touting the package as an example of how their party has passed major priorities ahead of the November midterms, where the president’s party is expected to face several headwinds, including inflation and Biden’s lagging approval ratings.

“President Biden and Democrats have delivered win after win for the American people,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement.

“While Democrats are lowering costs for working families and demonstrating that government can work for them, Republicans continue to try to stand in the way and are pursuing an extreme MAGA agenda that costs working families. We’re proud to take our message directly to the American people and remind them that thanks to President Biden and Democrats, powerful special interests lost and Americans won.”

The Republican National Committee (RNC), meanwhile, slammed Democrats’ recent reconciliation package, claiming the party was working against small businesses and families.

“Every single Democrat voted to raise taxes during a recession and employ 87,000 new IRS agents to audit hardworking Americans. Democrats are working overtime to make life more difficult for families and small businesses,” RNC Spokesperson Emma Vaughn said in a statement.

This story was updated at 10:28 a.m.