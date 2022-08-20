Indiana GOP chooses nominee to replace late Rep. Walorski

The Indiana Republican Party on Saturday selected Rudy Yakym as the GOP nominee to replace the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), who died suddenly in a car accident earlier this month.

“Congratulations to Rudy Yakym, our Second Congressional District nominee for both the upcoming special and general elections,” wrote Indiana GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer in a statement announcing Yakym’s nomination.

“Rudy will be a strong voice for northern Indiana and continue Jackie Walorski’s legacy of fighting for conservative values in Washington, D.C.”

Yakym, who was previously the finance director for Walorski’s congressional campaign, was one of 12 candidates vying to fill the congresswoman’s vacancy in the 2nd Congressional District of Indiana.

The businessman won two caucuses, one to nominate a candidate for the special election to replace Walorski and one to select a nominee for the general election in November.

“We are still in shock by the tragic passing of Rep. Jackie Walorski and not eager to talk about the next steps,” said Hupfer in an Aug. 9 statement announcing the date of the caucuses.

“Unfortunately, Indiana Code requires us to move much faster than any of us would like.”

Walorski died alongside her District Director Zachery Potts and Communications Director Emma Thomson, who were in the car with her during the tragic crash in Indiana on Aug. 3.

— Updated at 3:18 p.m.