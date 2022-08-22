Democratic House, Senate campaign committees outpace Republicans in July

Democrats’ campaign arms in the House and Senate have outpaced that of their Republican counterparts for the month of July, according to recent Federal Election Commission filings.

While the House Republicans’ campaign arm said in filings last week that it had raised $9.8 million last month, its Democratic counterpart said it had raised $13.5 million in July.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee said in filings that it had raised $10.1 million in contrast to the $8.1 million that was raised by Senate Republicans’ campaign arm.

The development comes after Senate Republicans’ campaign committee reportedly slashed millions of dollars in spending for advertising in battleground states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin since Aug. 1. A National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesperson told The Washington Post that ad buys being shared with campaigns were being given more priority, arguing that the committee was not leaving those states.

Still, post-fundraising hauls in the last quarter showed a number of Democratic challengers in competitive Senate races posting better figures than their Republican contenders. Some Republicans have acknowledged that gaining control of the Senate could prove tighter for the GOP than previously thought, in a midterm election season that was expected to be a more favorable environment for the party.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said last week.

But other Republican groups are posting better numbers than Democrats, including the Republican National Committee, which said it has raised $11.8 million for the month of July, while $10.7 million had been raised by the Democratic National Committee.