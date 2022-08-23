trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Mullin clinches Oklahoma GOP Senate nod

by Julia Manchester - 08/23/22 8:37 PM ET
Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) is seen during a press conference on Friday, August 12, 2022 to discuss the FBI seizing documents from former President Trump’s Mar-a-largo home earlier in the week.

Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin is projected to win the state’s Republican Senate runoff on Tuesday, advancing to November’s general election. 

The Associated Press called the race at 8:35 p.m. EDT.

Mullin defeated former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon in the runoff after neither candidate received 50 percent of the vote outright in the June primary.

Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.) announced in February he wouldn’t finish out his term, triggering a special election to fill the seat.

Polls going into the runoff showed Mullin leading Shannon. The runoff also marks a victory for former President Trump, who endorsed Mullin in the race. 

Mullin will go on to face former Rep. Kendra Horn (D-Okla.) in the general election, where he stands a strong chance of winning. The Cook Political Report rates the race as “solid Republican.” 

Tags James Inhofe Kendra Horn Markwayne Mullin Oklahoma Oklahoma primary Oklahoma runoff Oklahoma Senate race Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House to announce student loan ...
  2. Trump defiance of DOJ on classified ...
  3. NAACP president bashes Biden’s ...
  4. Congress implies UFOs have non-human ...
  5. Can Florida Democrats take down ...
  6. McConnell asked if he has reaction to ...
  7. Six reasons Biden should not cancel ...
  8. Trump’s attack on Elaine Chao revs ...
  9. The Hill’s Morning Report — Trump ...
  10. The IRS could be on the verge of ...
  11. FDA approves first fast-acting oral ...
  12. Here are the states with the largest ...
  13. Judge gives Trump until Friday to ...
  14. China and Russia escalate to ...
  15. Live AP results: Florida, New ...
  16. Scientists link common weedkiller to ...
  17. Here’s how a $10K student loan ...
  18. Biden approval rating ticks up to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video