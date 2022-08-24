trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Former impeachment counsel wins crowded Democratic primary in New York’s 10th District

by Caroline Vakil - 08/24/22 12:47 AM ET
Dan Goldman
Associated Press/Alex Brandon
Democratic staff attorney Daniel Goldman testifies as the House Judiciary Committee hears investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Dan Goldman, an attorney who served as the lead counsel in the first impeachment trial against former President Trump, is projected to win the Democratic primary in New York’s 10th Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday.

Goldman was among a dozen candidates seeking the Democratic nod in the New York House district. 

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), who currently represents the 10th Congressional District, wound up facing Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) in the newly created 12th Congressional District due to redistricting. 

Other Democrats vying for seat included Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), who represents the 17th Congressional District but ran in the 10th to avoid a primary fight with another member of Congress; New York state Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, New York City Council Member Carlina Rivera and former New York City Comptroller Liz Holtzman.

Goldman, a Levi Strauss & Co. heir, poured millions of dollars into his election bid, and he had received a coveted endorsement from The New York Times editorial board. Some candidates sought to portray the former federal prosecutor as attempting to “purchase” his seat and not being liberal enough for their party.

“He’s not [a] traditional politician. He hasn’t held elected office before, and it’s something that we’ve had to grow accustomed to, but it’s you know, it’s par for the course. And Dan, through all of it, is very much committed to keeping things positive … and, you know, let everybody else scrap it out and do whatever they want,” Goldman’s campaign told The Hill in an interview last week.

Tags Carolyn Maloney Jerry Nadler Mondaire Jones New York Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House to announce student loan ...
  2. McConnell asked if he has reaction to ...
  3. Trump defiance of DOJ on classified ...
  4. Congress implies UFOs have non-human ...
  5. Judge gives Trump until Friday to ...
  6. Oz aide mocks Fetterman’s stroke in ...
  7. Can Florida Democrats take down ...
  8. The Hill’s Morning Report — Trump ...
  9. Six reasons Biden should not cancel ...
  10. The IRS could be on the verge of ...
  11. Democrat Ryan wins bellwether special ...
  12. Trump’s attack on Elaine Chao revs ...
  13. Texas school district approves policy ...
  14. Five takeaways from primary night in ...
  15. Biden approval rating ticks up to ...
  16. Herschel Walker blasts climate ...
  17. Former impeachment counsel wins ...
  18. Here are the states with the largest ...
Load more

Video

See all Video