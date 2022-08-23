trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Democrat Ryan wins bellwether special election for NY House seat

by Julia Manchester - 08/23/22 11:56 PM ET
Associated Press/Mary Altaffer
Democratic candidate Pat Ryan speaks during a campaign rally, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Kingston, N.Y. Ryan is facing Republican Marc Molinaro in Tuesday’s special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District.

Democrat Pat Ryan is projected to defeat Republican Marc Molinaro in the special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District on Tuesday, giving Democrats a win in a swing district thought to be a bellwether for November. 

CNN and ABC called the race shortly before 11:55 p.m.

Tuesday’s special election garnered special attention as an indication of how voters could behave in November, and what issues could galvanize them to vote.

Molinaro zeroed in on the economy while Ryan looked to seize on anger surrounding the overturning of Roe v. Wade to drive their respective voters to the polls. The Democrat rolled out his first television ad of the campaign cycle, which focused on abortion, less than an hour after the Supreme Court announced its decision to strike down protections for the procedure. 

Democrats are likely to tout Ryan’s win as a positive sign going into the midterms in what is expected to be a tough year for the party.  

Ryan will represent the district through January, replacing former Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.), who was appointed lieutenant governor earlier this year. Ryan was also projected on Tuesday to win the Democratic nomination for the November election for New York’s newly drawn 18th Congressional District. 

Tags New York New York House race New York special election

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House to announce student loan ...
  2. Trump defiance of DOJ on classified ...
  3. Judge gives Trump until Friday to ...
  4. Congress implies UFOs have non-human ...
  5. McConnell asked if he has reaction to ...
  6. Can Florida Democrats take down ...
  7. Oz aide mocks Fetterman’s stroke in ...
  8. Herschel Walker blasts climate ...
  9. Six reasons Biden should not cancel ...
  10. Here are the states with the largest ...
  11. The Hill’s Morning Report — Trump ...
  12. The IRS could be on the verge of ...
  13. FDA approves first fast-acting oral ...
  14. NAACP president bashes Biden’s ...
  15. Texas school district approves policy ...
  16. Trump’s attack on Elaine Chao revs ...
  17. Biden approval rating ticks up to ...
  18. 25-year-old Maxwell Alejandro Frost ...
Load more

Video

See all Video