Campaign

Langworthy defeats Paladino in New York GOP House primary

by Julia Manchester - 08/24/22 12:36 AM ET
Associated Press/Seth Wenig
Nick Langworthy, who is currently serving as chair of the New York State Republican Committee, listens to supporters as they voice their concerns at the Elbow Room restaurant in Elmira, N.Y., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Langworthy is running in the Republican congressional primary for New York’s 23rd District.

New York State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy is projected to win the party’s primary for the 23rd Congressional District on Tuesday, defeating Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino. 

The Associated Press called the race at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday.

While former President Trump did not endorse either candidate in the primary, both Langworthy and Paladino jockeyed for his support.

Langworthy has criticized Paladino for his past donations to New York Democrats, including Hillary Clinton. Paladino painted Langworthy as an establishment, career politician. 

Langworthy will likely coast through November’s general election in a district the Cook Political Report rates as “solid Republican.”

