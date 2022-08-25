trending:

Campaign

GOP group launches 6-figure digital ad buy against Murray on crime in Washington

by Julia Manchester - 08/25/22 8:29 AM ET
Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
The Republican group Winning for Women Action Fund rolled out a six-figure digital ad buy on Thursday hitting incumbent Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) over the issue of crime and boosting Murray’s GOP opponent, Tiffany Smiley.

The ad accuses Murray of being “out of touch” and of “turning her back on law enforcement.” Additionally, the buy includes a website called wokepattymurray.com, which also targets her on the issue.

“Senator Murray has been given nearly 30 years to improve the lives of Washingtonians and, instead, is part of the problem,” said Annie Dickerson, the chair and founder of Winning for Women Action Fund.

“Great cities like Seattle are no longer recognizable and are unsafe for its own citizens, much less tourists. It’s time for big changes in Washington and everyone knows it. Tiffany Smiley provides the experience and energy for a new generation of leadership.”

Republicans up and down the ballot have focused their messaging on crime, hoping to put Democratic incumbents on the defense on the issue. 

The ad buy comes as Republicans have increasingly turned their attention toward Washington state’s Senate race.

It will likely be an uphill battle for Smiley and the GOP. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as “solid Democratic,” and polls show Murray leading by double digits. 

