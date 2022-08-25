Obama participating in fundraiser for Senate Democrats ahead of midterms

Former President Obama will be participating in a fundraiser hosted by the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm just two months ahead of the November midterms.

Obama and Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), the chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, will be holding a “conversation” in New York City on Sept. 8, according to an invitation obtained by The Hill and first reported by Axios.

General reception entry is $25,000 per person, while a VIP reception and photo line is $50,000, according to the invitation.

The fundraiser comes as Democrats are expected to face several headwinds in the midterms, though polling shows they may be able to retain at least partial control of Congress following new developments in recent weeks.

While President Biden’s generally lagging approval ratings and decades-high inflation could hurt Democrats in November, the president’s party also saw an impressive July jobs report; the passage of a sweeping health care, tax reform and climate package; and Biden’s recent announcement that he would be canceling a maximum of $10,000 for federal student loan borrowers with incomes of less than $125,000 a year and $20,000 for recipients of the Pell Grant who make up to that income threshold.

But Biden’s announcement could complicate the political landscape for Democrats in competitive races seeking reelection amid possible concerns about inflation.