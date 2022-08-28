56 percent of Democrats say Biden shouldn’t run for reelection in 2024: poll

Over half of Democratic voters in a new poll said President Biden should not run for a second term in 2024.

A USA Today-Ipsos poll found that 56 percent of Democratic voters are against a reelection bid from their party leader, despite approving of his government experience, policy knowledge and focus on country unification.

Sixty percent of Democrats said they think Biden can win if he does run in 2024.

By contrast, 82 percent of Republican voters think former President Trump could win the 2024 election, and 59 percent think he “deserves reelection” and should be the Republican nominee.

Biden has said he fully intends to run for reelection, despite his age and generally low approval numbers. Trump has yet to formally announce a third run for the White House, but has repeatedly hinted at a 2024 bid.

Ninety percent of Republican voters think Trump “is willing to use all tools at their disposal to get things done,” compared with 73 percent of Democrats who said the same of Biden.

Eighty-five percent of Democrats think Biden “is focused on bringing the country together and finding compromise,” compared with 70 percent of Republicans who said the same of Trump.

The Democratic Party was more likely than the Republican Party to be seen by respondents on both sides as more inclusive and “willing to compromise to get things done,” while the Republican Party was more likely to be seen as “good for the economy” and “tough on crime.”

Conducted Aug 18-22, the online survey polled 2,345 adults and has a credibility interval of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.