trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Crist names teachers union chief as running mate

by Julia Mueller - 08/28/22 9:25 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 08/28/22 9:25 PM ET
Karla Hernández-Mats speaks with media after democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep Charlie Crist, D-Fla., announces Hernández-Mats as his running mate at Hialeah Middle School in Hialeah, Florida Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. Crist will face incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas)

Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fl.) on Saturday named teachers’ union chief Karla Hernández-Matz as his running mate in his bid to unseat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in November.

“Meet the next lieutenant governor of Florida,” Crist said at a rally Sunday, announcing the addition of Hernández-Matz to the Democratic ticket.

Hernández-Matz is president of the United Teachers of Dade, a union representing some 30,000 employees of the Miami-Dade County School System. Crist called her a “caring, loving, empathetic, compassionate” running mate who would help him “touch all of Florida.”

“That’s what we don’t have in the governor’s office right now. And that’s what you deserve to have in the governor’s office,” Crist said.

DeSantis has been a leading GOP voice in national culture wars, and polls as the strongest potential competition to former President Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination for president.

“Are you sick of politicians who act like authoritarians trying to tear apart our democracy?” Hernández-Matz said in a speech following Crist’s announcement. “Well I am, and that’s why we are here today. To defeat Ron DeSantis and bring decency and respect back to the state of Florida.”

Crist, who once held the state’s governor seat as a Republican and is on his second bid to reclaim the office as a Democrat, has focused on abortion in his campaign and promised to sign an executive order to protect abortion in Florida if he wins.

Despite DeSantis leading Crist in fundraising and some polls, the lawmaker described Florida as “imminently winnable” for Democrats and argued DeSantis is preoccupied with a potential presidential bid.

“When you look at Florida today it’s about a third registered Republican, about a third registered Democratic, and about a third registered independent. That’s really the definition of a swing state. So I think our chances are very good,” Crist said Sunday on CNN’s “Newsroom.”

Tags Charlie Crist Charlie Crist Florida Florida governor gubernatorial race Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here’s how much student loan ...
  2. Unsealed Mar-a-Lago search warrant ...
  3. Graham predicts ‘riots in the ...
  4. White House faces legal questions ...
  5. Red wave hits breaker: GOP midterm ...
  6. GOP senator: Trump should have turned ...
  7. Student loan forgiveness should ...
  8. The Trump affidavit: Four conclusions ...
  9. Ozzy Osbourne ‘fed up’ with US ...
  10. White House effort to stave off fall ...
  11. Don’t let Trump ‘graymail’ his ...
  12. The mother of all ‘zero-days’ — ...
  13. Watergate prosecutor: DOJ will be ...
  14. Sanders has highest favorability ...
  15. The Memo: Trump’s narrative takes ...
  16. Religious persecution is closer to ...
  17. Kinzinger: Republicans in ‘real ...
  18. CIA admits to losing dozens of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video