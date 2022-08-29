Hageman to tour Iowa after win over Cheney

Wyoming Republican Harriet Hageman is scheduled to take a tour through Iowa in October, just months after she beat incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in a fierce House primary.

The Republican Party of Iowa announced Hageman’s swing through the Hawkeye State in a statement on Monday, billing the trip as “part of her effort to help take back the House.”

The GOP lawyer, backed by former President Trump, is joining the Republican Party of Iowa, the Republican Party of Polk County and the Scott County Republican Party during the tour on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11.

“Harriet Hageman fought back against the D.C. swamp and WON. That is exactly our goal here in Iowa: send a clear message to the Democrat elite that we are fed up with them trying to control our lives,” Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said in a statement.

“Iowans are tired of the Biden Administration’s Nanny State of reckless spending, increasing federal bureaucracy, and woke ideology. Hageman is a brilliant guest to tell Iowans the story of how to fight back,” he added.

Hagemen will appear at an event supporting Iowa state Sen. Zach Nunn (R) in his bid for the House, according to Republican Party of Polk County Chairwoman Gloria Mazza. Nunn is challenging Rep. Cindy Axne (D) in the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

Event details will be announced at a later time, according to the Republican Party of Iowa.

Hageman’s swing through the longtime first-in-the-nation caucus state will come almost two months to the day after the Republican lawyer ousted Cheney, a three-term incumbent, from her House seat. Hageman triumphed over Cheney 66.3 percent to 28.9 percent, according to The New York Times.

Mazza said Hageman’s win over Cheney “speaks volumes that Americans are ready to send a message to Washington, and Hageman’s ability to communicate voters’ concerns gave her a huge win.”

Trump endorsed Hageman as his challenger to take on Cheney, who became a frequent target of his ire following her vote to impeach him after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and her repeated criticism of his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Cheney is one of two Republican lawmakers serving on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, which has sought to prove that Trump was at the center of a conspiracy to keep himself in power.

Following her loss, Cheney has vowed to do whatever it takes to keep Trump out of the White House. The former president has publicly toyed with a 2024 bid, but he has not made any formal announcements.

The day after her primary loss, Cheney said she is thinking about running for president.