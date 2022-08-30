trending:

Campaign

Kelly leading Masters by 3 points in Arizona Senate race: poll

by Julia Mueller - 08/30/22 11:32 AM ET
Anna Rose Layden
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) speaks to the press during a post-luncheon conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is leading Republican challenger Blake Masters by 3 points in the state’s Senate race, according to a new poll.

A poll from the Atlanta-based Trafalgar Group, a GOP polling firm, found Kelly leading Masters among respondents when they were asked who they would vote for if Arizona’s 2022 midterm elections were held today.

Kelly garnered 47.6 percent support among those surveyed compared to Masters’s 44.3 percent. 

About 4 percent each chose Libertarian candidate Marc Victor or said they were undecided.

Masters, a venture capitalist, has the support of former President Trump and GOP mega-donor Peter Thiel but has been lagging behind Kelly in recent polls.

A Fox News poll earlier this month found Kelly 8 points ahead of Masters, with the candidates securing the support of 50 percent and 42 percent of respondents, respectively.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has rated the Arizona Senate race a “toss up.”

Conducted Aug. 24-27, the Trafalgar Group poll surveyed 1,074 likely 2022 general election voters and had a 2.9 percentage point margin of error at a 95 percent confidence level.

The Trafalgar Group was founded by Robert Cahaly, who worked on a number of Republican campaigns before starting the polling firm.

