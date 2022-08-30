trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Walker holds razor-thin lead on Warnock in latest Georgia Senate race: poll

by Julia Mueller - 08/30/22 2:55 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 08/30/22 2:55 PM ET

Georgia Republican candidate Herschel Walker holds a thin, 2-point lead in his race against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) for a seat in the upper chamber, according to a poll released Tuesday.

An Emerson College poll found Walker in the lead with 46 percent support compared to Warnock’s 44 percent support among “very likely general election voters” in Georgia who responded to the question of which candidate they would pick if the 2022 midterm election was held today.

Walker also bested Warnock’s favorability rating, garnering 50 percent favorability to Warnock’s 47 percent.

But despite Walker’s edge, over half of the Georgia voters (53 percent) surveyed said they expect Warnock to win, while 47 percent think Walker will flip the seat.

In addition, 41 percent surveyed said their opinion of Warnock was “very favorable” compared to 27 percent who said the same about Walker.

Walker was endorsed by former President Trump and easily won Georgia’s GOP primary. But recently, he’s faced tougher polling numbers against Warnock.

Walker is ahead by 34 points among rural voters, while Warnock is ahead by 41 points among urban voters. The suburban vote is closer, with Walker ahead by 9 points.

According to the poll, the top issue among Georgia voters is the economy, including jobs, inflation and taxes, at 36 percent, followed by abortion access (20 percent) and crime (15 percent). 

In the Senate hypothetical, another 4 percent of respondents said they’d vote for a candidate other than Walker or Warnock, and 7 percent said they were undecided.

Over half of undecided voters (52 percent) said the economy was the most important issue facing the state.

The poll was conducted Aug. 28-29 and surveyed 600 Georgia voters, weighted by gender, education, race and region. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

Tags Georgia Georgia Georgia Senate race Herschel Walker Herschel Walker Rafael Warnock Raphael Warnock Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House conservatives prep plans to ...
  2. Oz stumbles fuel Democratic hopes in ...
  3. Trump’s possession of intelligence ...
  4. Are China and the US edging toward ...
  5. Republicans scramble to tweak ...
  6. Walker holds razor-thin lead on ...
  7. Federal court cancels upcoming ...
  8. Garland bans political DOJ appointees ...
  9. Here’s how much student loan ...
  10. Five reasons Democrats’ midterm ...
  11. China’s dim prospects turn ...
  12. Unsealed Mar-a-Lago search warrant ...
  13. The rich are using long-term care ...
  14. Yeshiva University in New York ...
  15. Trump’s Truth Social barred from ...
  16. Biden makes plea for assault weapons ...
  17. Virginia AG says state bound by ...
  18. Retired general holds wide lead in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video