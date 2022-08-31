trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Democrats highlight Herschel Walker abuse allegations in new ad

by Julia Shapero - 08/31/22 10:42 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 08/31/22 10:42 AM ET
FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the US Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary watch party May 23, 2022, at the Foundry restaurant in Athens, Ga.
AP Photo/Akili-Casundria Ramsess, File
FILE – Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the US Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary watch party May 23, 2022, at the Foundry restaurant in Athens, Ga. Senate candidate Herschel Walker said Saturday, June 18, that he “never denied” the existence of children he had not previously disclosed publicly, telling conservative Christians that “they knew the truth.” (AP Photo/Akili-Casundria Ramsess, File)

Democrats on Wednesday issued a new attack ad in the hotly contest Georgia Senate race highlighting abuse allegations against Republican candidate Herschel Walker as the former football star remains in a tight race with incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“Herschel Walker has repeatedly threatened to kill his ex-wife,” the 30-second ad said. “He held a razor to her throat and threatened to kill her. He’s accused of choking her until she passed out. He threatened a shootout with police outside her home.”

Georgia Honor, a super PAC created by Democrats’ Senate Majority PAC in 2020, released the ad as part of a larger $33 million media blitz ahead of the November election, according to NBC News. With only about 10 weeks left until Election Day, a recent poll showed Walker barely edging out Warnock for the lead in the Senate race.

The Democratic group joins the Republican Accountability PAC, an anti-Trump Republican group that launched a $1 million ad campaign against Walker earlier this month. The group, whose initiative seeks to “defeat anti-democracy Republicans in key battleground states,” also released an ad focused on Walker’s abuse allegations.

Walker’s ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, obtained a protective order against him in 2005, alleging that he repeatedly threatened to kill her. 

“The first time he held the gun to my head … he held the gun to my temple and said he was going to blow my brains out,” Grossman said in a previous interview used in the ad.

The ad also pulled a clip from a previous interview with Walker where he recounted that he had “put a gun to [Grossman’s] head.”

Walker acknowledged the allegations in an interview with Axios in December, saying he is “accountable” for his behavior toward Grossman.

However, Walker has denied allegations from two other women. An ex-girlfriend told police in 2012 that Walker threatened to kill her, while another woman told police in 2002 that Walker had threatened and stalked her. 

Tags democrats Georgia Georgia Senate race Herschel Walker Herschel Walker political ads Raphael Warnock Raphael Warnock republicans

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats see opening to take down ...
  2. House conservatives prep plans to ...
  3. DOJ: Classified documents at ...
  4. Trump’s possession of intelligence ...
  5. Steve Doocy questions why Trump had ...
  6. South Carolina House approves ...
  7. Election forecaster moves two Senate ...
  8. California school district must ...
  9. Oz stumbles fuel Democratic hopes in ...
  10. CIA admits to losing dozens of ...
  11. Recession fears are rising. Why are ...
  12. Biden’s anti-MAGA midterm message ...
  13. The Pentagon should release dozens of ...
  14. By overhyping Mar-a-Lago documents ...
  15. Are China and the US edging toward ...
  16. The rich are using long-term care ...
  17. Graham argues in new filing that ...
  18. Garland bans political DOJ appointees ...
Load more

Video

See all Video