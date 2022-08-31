Beto O’Rourke to return to campaign trail Friday after bout with illness

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke (D) will return to the campaign trail on Friday, after a bacterial infection forced him to take a break from campaigning this week.

The Democratic candidate will host an event in Laredo on Friday evening, continuing his Drive for Texas campaign.

O’Rourke fell ill last Friday and checked into the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. After being diagnosed with a bacterial infection, O’Rourke said Sunday that he had returned home to El Paso to rest.

O’Rourke, who ran and lost against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018, aims to unseat incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R). A recent poll showed Abbott maintaining a 7-point lead over O’Rourke.