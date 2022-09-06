trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Massachusetts AG Maura Healey wins Democratic gubernatorial primary

by Caroline Vakil - 09/06/22 8:39 PM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 09/06/22 8:39 PM ET
Associated Press/Michael Dwyer
Massachusetts Attorney General, and candidate for governor, Maura Healey stands on stage during the state’s Democratic party convention, June 4, 2022, in Worcester, Mass. Healey, who would become the first woman and first openly gay candidate elected governor if she wins, is facing no challengers after the only other Democrat on the ballot dropped out of the running.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is projected to win the Democratic primary in the state’s gubernatorial race.

The Associated Press called the race at 8:36 p.m.

Healey was considered the presumptive Democratic nominee after state Sen. Sonia Rosa Chang-Díaz (D) announced earlier in the summer she would be dropping her bid for governor.

Gov. Charlie Baker (R) announced last year he would not seek reelection after eight years in office, leaving the seat open. 

A Suffolk University-Boston Globe poll released in July found Healey beating both potential GOP nominees in hypothetical general election match-ups.

The Cook Political Report rates the Massachusetts governor’s race as solid Democrat.

Healey entered the governor’s race earlier this year and touts endorsements from Massachusetts Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D) and Ed Markey (D), Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D), state Senate President Karen Spilka (D), and state House Speaker Ron Mariano (D).

She also enjoys endorsements from Emily’s List, Giffords, NARAL Pro-Choice America and the Human Rights Campaign PAC, among other top groups.

Healey became the first openly gay person to be elected as attorney general in the U.S. in 2014. She is in her second term.

Tags Charlie Baker Massachusetts Maura Healey

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five things to watch as a special ...
  2. Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I don’t ...
  3. Barr calls special master ruling on ...
  4. Forget ‘quiet ...
  5. The Memo: Trump amps up belligerent ...
  6. Fox’s Peter Doocy asks White House ...
  7. Document on foreign nation’s ...
  8. Oz says he would have certified ...
  9. Hillary Clinton says she will never ...
  10. Seven races that could determine ...
  11. Biden responds to heckler at ...
  12. Manchin calls Biden student loan ...
  13. Begich denies Palin’s repeated call ...
  14. Murphy, Cruz share outrage over ...
  15. More than 100 students baptized ...
  16. Preserving the Rule of ...
  17. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump ...
  18. Trump tried to pay lawyer with horse, ...
Load more

Video

See all Video