Massachusetts AG Maura Healey wins Democratic gubernatorial primary

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is projected to win the Democratic primary in the state’s gubernatorial race.

The Associated Press called the race at 8:36 p.m.

Healey was considered the presumptive Democratic nominee after state Sen. Sonia Rosa Chang-Díaz (D) announced earlier in the summer she would be dropping her bid for governor.

Gov. Charlie Baker (R) announced last year he would not seek reelection after eight years in office, leaving the seat open.

A Suffolk University-Boston Globe poll released in July found Healey beating both potential GOP nominees in hypothetical general election match-ups.

The Cook Political Report rates the Massachusetts governor’s race as solid Democrat.

Healey entered the governor’s race earlier this year and touts endorsements from Massachusetts Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D) and Ed Markey (D), Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D), state Senate President Karen Spilka (D), and state House Speaker Ron Mariano (D).

She also enjoys endorsements from Emily’s List, Giffords, NARAL Pro-Choice America and the Human Rights Campaign PAC, among other top groups.

Healey became the first openly gay person to be elected as attorney general in the U.S. in 2014. She is in her second term.