Trump-backed Geoff Diehl wins GOP primary in Massachusetts governor’s race

Former state Rep. Geoff Diehl, who has the endorsement of former President Trump, is projected to win the Republican primary in the Massachusetts governor’s race.

The Associated Press called the race at 10 p.m. ET.

Diehl beat back a challenge from moderate businessman Chris Doughty and will take on Attorney General Maura Healey (D) in November.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R), who has served eight years in office, announced last year he would not seek reelection.

Diehl received coveted endorsements from Trump and former Trump aide Corey Lewandowski and campaigned on a platform that included supporting small business, election integrity and public safety.

However, it’s unclear how much Trump’s endorsement will help Diehl in November. Trump lost the state in 2020 with 32 percent of the vote compared to President Biden’s 66 percent, and a Suffolk University-Boston Globe poll released in July found Healey leading Diehl in a hypothetical match-up among likely general election voters 54 percent to 23 percent.

The Cook Political Report rates the general election race as “solid Democratic.”

Diehl began his career in the state legislature in 2011 and later announced a Senate bid to take on Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for her seat in 2018. He ultimately lost that Senate bid after Warren received 60 percent of the vote to Diehl’s 36 percent.

Like Trump, Diehl has pushed dubious claims about the 2020 election, according to The Associated Press. He has backed the Supreme Court’s ruling to eliminate the constitutional right to an abortion and was against COVID-19 restrictions.