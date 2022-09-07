Nikki Haley to stump for Brian Kemp in Georgia

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will campaign with Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in Georgia on Friday, Kemp’s reelection campaign announced.

A media advisory from Kemp’s campaign on Wednesday said that Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, would be joining Kemp and his wife for a campaign event in the Atlanta metro area. Haley formally endorsed Kemp’s reelection bid last month.

Haley has been floated as a possible 2024 GOP presidential candidate, and her decision to campaign in Georgia is likely to continue raising speculation.

Earlier this summer, Haley attended several events in Iowa, including a family picnic hosted by Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa), the Iowa Republican Party’s Dubuque Regional Reception and an event that included Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa).

During a Christians United for Israel lunch, she appeared to hint at presidential aspirations, saying at one point, “Just saying, sometimes it takes a woman.”

Former President Trump has teased the possibility of launching a third presidential bid, though he has not made a formal announcement.

Other Republicans who have also been floated as possible 2024 presidential candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas), former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Vice President Mike Pence.