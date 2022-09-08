trending:

DOJ investigating Trump super PAC: reports

by Julia Mueller - 09/08/22 2:58 PM ET
A federal grand jury investigating the efforts of former President Trump and his supporters to overturn the 2020 presidential election results is now turning its attention to Trump’s Save America leadership PAC, according to new reports. 

ABC News reported Thursday that the grand jury is looking at the political action committee’s formation and fundraising, seeking information through a number of new subpoenas. 

A handful of current and former Trump aides received subpoenas this week, according to The New York Times, as the grand jury formed by the Justice Department looks into the former president’s fundraising efforts. 

William Russell and Beau Harrison, both of whom worked in the Trump White House, are among those recently subpoenaed, the Times reported.

Trump launched the Save America PAC after his 2020 loss as part of efforts to challenge those election results and fundraise for candidates he is backing in races across the country. 

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has argued that the Trump campaign used Save America to rake in millions off his false claims of election fraud.  

“Throughout the committee’s investigation, we found evidence that the Trump campaign and its surrogates misled voters as to where their funds would go and what they would be used for. So not only was there the big lie, there was the big rip-off,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said at one of the Jan. 6 committee’s hearings. 

Save America also sent off a barrage of fundraising emails last month after the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort — where agents found more than 100 classified documents and dozens of empty folders marked as classified.

Fundraising exceeded $1 million at least two days after the search, according to The Washington Post.  

“The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt, must be exposed and stopped,” Trump wrote in a fundraising email, an excerpt of which was shared by Reuters.

The Justice Department’s grand jury has more legal power in its probe than the House select committee, but it remains unclear whether it will bring charges against the former president.

