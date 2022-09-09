trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Tim Ryan calls for ‘next generation’ of leaders ahead of Biden’s Ohio visit

by Julia Shapero - 09/09/22 3:47 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 09/09/22 3:47 PM ET
Greg Nash

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee for Senate in the state, suggested that it may be time for new leadership on both sides of the aisle ahead of President Biden’s visit to the Buckeye State on Friday.

“My hunch is that we need new leadership across the board,” Ryan told Ohio network WFMJ on Thursday, when asked whether Biden should seek a second term. “Democrats, Republicans — I think it’s time for a generational move.”

Ryan clarified his comments when asked about them on Friday, noting that Biden has said “from the very beginning he was going to be a bridge to the next generation.”

Asked once more if Biden should run again, Ryan said, “That’s up to him.”

Biden visited Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking of a new Intel semiconductor manufacturing site. Ryan joined the president at the event, touting the bipartisan legislation meant to boost domestic semiconductor production that was passed in July.

With a little more than two months to November’s election, Ryan faces a tight race against his Republican opponent, J.D. Vance, who was leading him by three points in an Emerson College poll last month. Ryan holds a narrow lead in FiveThirtyEight’s polling average for the race, however, with 45.5 percent support compared to Vance’s 43.6 percent, and has significantly outraised Vance.

Ryan, who mounted an unsuccessful bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, endorsed Biden in the primary late in 2019 after dropping out of the race.

Updated at 5:04 p.m.

Tags 2022 midterm elections 2022 midterms 2024 presidential election 2024 presidential election Biden CHIPS Act J.D. Vance Joe Biden Joe Biden Ohio Ohio Ohio Senate race Ohio Senate Race semiconductors Tim Ryan Tim Ryan Tim Ryan

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DoorDash customer says delivery ...
  2. More than 70 House Democrats join ...
  3. Klobuchar pulls vote on bipartisan ...
  4. Changes spark chatter of CNN shifting ...
  5. Charles pays tribute to queen, wishes ...
  6. Harris says she’s concerned about ...
  7. South Carolina Senate rejects ...
  8. Wall Street hits back at GOP in ESG ...
  9. Ohio shows signs of becoming swing ...
  10. King Charles III gets rave reviews ...
  11. Hopes brighten for compromise on ...
  12. Poll finds Kelly locked in tight race ...
  13. The five issues that will decide the ...
  14. Trump special master ruling ...
  15. The feds are coming for your credit ...
  16. Pence rips audacity of Biden’s ...
  17. As Biden stands by, Chinese hackers ...
  18. Officials say Bannon was ...
Load more

Video

See all Video