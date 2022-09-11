Democrat Hobbs refuses to debate ‘conspiracy theorist’ Lake in Arizona governor race

Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs announced Sunday that she will not debate her GOP opponent in the race to become Arizona’s next governor.

“Unfortunately, debating a conspiracy theorist like Kari Lake – whose entire campaign platform is to cause enormous chaos and make Arizona the subject of national ridicule – would only lead to constant interruptions, pointless distractions, and childish name-calling,” Nicole DeMont, the campaign manager for Hobbs, said in a statement.

“Arizonans deserve so much better than Kari Lake, and that’s why we’re confident Katie Hobbs will be elected our next governor.”

Instead, the Democratic nominee will participate in a town-hall style event in which the candidates are questioned separately, the statement said.

The Hobbs campaign was responding to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, a state commission that monitors and organizes debates.

The commission last week rejected a request from Hobbs to do separate, televised town hall events and gave the candidates seven days to come to an agreement for the Oct. 12 debate.

Hobbs’ decision on Sunday likely kills any chance of a debate before the November election, which is projected as a tossup.

Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state, has frequently lambasted Lake for repeating former President Trump’s false claims the 2020 election was stolen.

The Hobbs campaign has pointed to a June GOP primary debate, in which Lake said the 2020 election was rigged and that Democrats would cheat in the upcoming election, as evidence that any debate would be a mess.

But Hobbs’ refusal to debate could bolster Lake’s claims her opponent is afraid of confrontation.

Lake, a former television news anchor, said last week she would take the stage to herself on Oct. 12 if Hobbs does not show up.

“It’s becoming clearer everyday that Hobbs’ strategy is to hide from Me, the Press, and the Voters throughout the entirety of this campaign and run out the clock on the people of Arizona,” Lake tweeted.