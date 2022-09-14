trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Burns wins GOP nod in New Hampshire, teeing up race against Kuster

by Max Greenwood - 09/14/22 12:16 PM ET
by Max Greenwood - 09/14/22 12:16 PM ET
Rep. Ann Kuster (D-N.H.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 to discuss the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act.
Greg Nash
Rep. Ann Kuster (D-N.H.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 to discuss the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act.

Hillsborough County Treasurer Robert Burns is projected to clinch the Republican nomination to represent New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, teeing up a general election fight against Rep. Ann Kuster (D-N.H.).

The Associated Press called the race on Wednesday at 12:03 p.m.

In winning the nomination, Burns defeated Keene, N.H., Mayor George Hansel, a key victory for a candidate who sought to cast himself as a staunch conservative and ally of former President Trump.

Burns entered the race over a year ago, while Hansel jumped into the primary in May. Despite Burns’s head start, he was drastically outraised; Hansel managed to pull in some $377,000 – roughly twice as much as Burns raised.

Throughout the primary, Hansel cast himself as the stronger general election candidate, touting his pro abortion rights stance and hitting Kuster over pocketbook issues like inflation.

Burns, meanwhile, held a firmly anti-abortion position and sought to tie himself to Trump, though the former president did not endorse in the primary.

Seeing Burns as the weaker general election opponent, Democrats rushed to boost him in the primary. One outside group called Democrats Serve PAC spent more than half a million dollars on advertisements highlighting Burns’s conservative credentials, following a strategy that Democrats have used elsewhere with mixed results.

Kuster won her last reelection bid by a roughly 10-point margin, though she’s still considered vulnerable this year. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, currently puts the race for New Hampshire’s 2nd District in its “toss-up” column.

Tags Annie Kuster Annie Kuster Donald Trump New Hampshire Robert Burns Robert Burns

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump faces new legal problem in DOJ ...
  2. Is our Navy ready for a looming ...
  3. Rail union becomes first to authorize ...
  4. Newsom signs controversial social ...
  5. Why Buttigieg is sparking 2024 chatter
  6. Judge denies Oath Keepers leader’s ...
  7. DOJ seeks to call Trump bluff on ...
  8. Congress prepares to act on rail ...
  9. Has Merrick Garland screwed up the ...
  10. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
  11. Like his soldiers, is Putin doomed?
  12. Graham creates unwelcome political ...
  13. Attorney: Garland lulled Trump allies ...
  14. Here are the best-ranked colleges in ...
  15. Iowa teen who killed rapist ...
  16. Biden court nominee fails to win ...
  17. IRS is refunding $1.2 billion – who ...
  18. DOJ sought Mar-a-Lago footage from ...
Load more

Video

See all Video