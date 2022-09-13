Rhode Island’s Democratic governor survives competitive primary

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee (D) is projected to move one step closer to winning his first full term in the governor’s mansion, overcoming a competitive primary to score the Democratic nomination.

The Associated Press called the race at 11:01 p.m. ET.

McKee, who previously served as lieutenant governor, ascended to the role of Rhode Island’s top executive after former Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped to lead the Commerce Department under the Biden administration.

Despite his incumbency, McKee faced a competitive race for the Democratic nomination against Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and former CVS Health executive Helena Foulke. Recent polling showed McKee leading his rivals by only a few percentage points.

McKee also faced scrutiny over an ongoing FBI investigation into whether his administration improperly awarded a multimillion-dollar education contract to a firm connected to a longtime ally.

McKee was also outspent by Foulke, who dropped nearly $4 million in the primary. McKee, meanwhile, spent about $2 million.

McKee is expected to face healthcare executive Ashley Kalus, the likely Republican nominee, in the November general election, though he is heavily favored to win, given Rhode Island’s strong Democratic tilt.