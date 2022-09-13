trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Rhode Island’s Democratic governor survives competitive primary

by Max Greenwood - 09/13/22 11:02 PM ET
by Max Greenwood - 09/13/22 11:02 PM ET
Associated Press/David Goldman
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee speaks to supporters after casting his vote in the state’s primary election at the Community School, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Cumberland, R.I.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee (D) is projected to move one step closer to winning his first full term in the governor’s mansion, overcoming a competitive primary to score the Democratic nomination.

The Associated Press called the race at 11:01 p.m. ET.

McKee, who previously served as lieutenant governor, ascended to the role of Rhode Island’s top executive after former Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped to lead the Commerce Department under the Biden administration. 

Despite his incumbency, McKee faced a competitive race for the Democratic nomination against Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and former CVS Health executive Helena Foulke. Recent polling showed McKee leading his rivals by only a few percentage points.

McKee also faced scrutiny over an ongoing FBI investigation into whether his administration improperly awarded a multimillion-dollar education contract to a firm connected to a longtime ally. 

McKee was also outspent by Foulke, who dropped nearly $4 million in the primary. McKee, meanwhile, spent about $2 million.

McKee is expected to face healthcare executive Ashley Kalus, the likely Republican nominee, in the November general election, though he is heavily favored to win, given Rhode Island’s strong Democratic tilt.

Tags Dan McKee Gina Raimondo Rhode Island Rhode Island governors race Rhode Island primary

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Like his soldiers, is Putin doomed?
  2. DOJ seeks to call Trump bluff on ...
  3. Has Merrick Garland screwed up the ...
  4. DOJ sought Mar-a-Lago footage from ...
  5. Attorney: Garland lulled Trump allies ...
  6. GOP senators led by Graham slam Trump ...
  7. Judge denies Oath Keepers leader’s ...
  8. Biden court nominee fails to win ...
  9. ‘FatFIRE’ is the anti-‘quiet ...
  10. McConnell throws shade on Graham’s ...
  11. Graham introduces nationwide 15-week ...
  12. Nevada Senate, governor races in dead ...
  13. Congress prepares to act on rail ...
  14. Trump wants it both ways on ...
  15. Here are the best-ranked colleges in ...
  16. Most Americans don’t want Trump or ...
  17. IRS is refunding $1.2 billion – who ...
  18. Whistleblower: China, India had ...
Load more

Video

See all Video