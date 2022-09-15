trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

New poll shows O’Rourke within 5 points of Abbott in Texas governor race

by Julia Mueller - 09/15/22 11:44 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 09/15/22 11:44 AM ET
Associated Press/Eric Gay-Getty

Democrat Beto O’Rourke is within five points of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) with weeks remaining until November’s election, new polling shows. 

A poll released Wednesday from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas shows Abbott ahead of O’Rourke 45 percent to 40 percent. 

The margin is slightly narrower than in previous versions of the poll: Abbott led by 6 points in June and 11 points in April. Other recent polling has put Abbott ahead by 7 points

Voters were evenly divided in their opinion of the Republican, with 45 percent of respondents holding favorable and unfavorable views, respectively. By contrast, 41 percent of respondents said they had a favorable view of O’Rourke, and 48 percent viewed him unfavorably.  

Voters were more likely to say they trusted Abbott over O’Rourke to deal with issues like the economy, property taxes, public safety and immigration. 

O’Rourke was more likely than Abbot to be trusted on health care, abortion and the environment and climate change. 

Voters were evenly split on who would do a better job at dealing with gun violence — and the results were close on public education and the state’s electric grid, both leaning to Abbott by 1 percentage point. 

Abbott has made headlines recently for sending buses of migrants north from the southern border, into Democratic-led New York City, Washington, D.C. and Chicago.

O’Rourke publicly confronted Abbott earlier this year at a press conference following the mass shooting that killed 21 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. 

The Democrat has also knocked Abbott for his handling of the state’s energy issues. 

The close race — and Abbott’s controversial response to migrants and the Uvalde mass shooting — has given Democrats some cautious optimism about their candidate’s chances. 

Both candidates continue to pull most of their support from their bases, with “little evidence that either candidate is attracting significant crossover votes,” according to the report. 

Conducted Aug. 28-Sept. 6, the poll surveyed 1,200 self-declared registered voters and had a margin of error of 2.83 percentage points. 

Tags beto o'rourke Beto O'Rourke Governor Greg Abbott Greg Abbott gubernatorial race Poll Polling Texas Texas Texas governor's race

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump says he ‘can’t ...
  2. Newsom signs controversial social ...
  3. Sanders blocks proposal to force rail ...
  4. Nation warned to brace for a ...
  5. Chick-fil-A employee stops carjacking ...
  6. Here’s what’s in the White ...
  7. Here are the best-ranked colleges in ...
  8. McConnell, Rick Scott on collision ...
  9. Brett Favre texts with Mississippi ...
  10. GOP ‘wins’ on abortion and Trump ...
  11. Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to ‘Abbott ...
  12. CNN gives morning show a makeover
  13. DeSantis sends migrants to Martha’s ...
  14. Trump faces new legal problem in DOJ ...
  15. Biden approval rating jumps from 36 ...
  16. Biden hails deal to avoid national ...
  17. Attorney: Garland lulled Trump allies ...
  18. My grandmother was a ‘quiet ...
Load more

Video

See all Video