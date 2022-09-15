trending:

Campaign

Pence stumps for Bolduc in New Hampshire

by Jared Gans - 09/15/22 4:56 PM ET
Associated Press/Mary Schwalm
New Hampshire Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc gestures as he is introduced during a debate, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Henniker, N.H.

Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Don Bolduc, the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire, at an event on Thursday. 

Pence tweeted that Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, is “an American Hero, and a true Conservative who will fight for the people of NH!” Bolduc is attempting to unseat incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) as part of Republicans’ efforts to retake control of Congress in the November midterm elections. 

Bolduc won the state GOP Senate primary over the establishment favorite, state Senate President Chuck Morse, on Wednesday. 

Bolduc retweeted Pence’s post, saying that it was “great to have [him] here in the Granite State” and adding, “Onward to victory in November!” 

The race is expected to be among the closest Senate contests in the country this November. Republicans need to net at least one seat in the Senate to have a majority in the body, which is currently evenly divided 50-50. 

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report assesses the race as “lean Democrat.” Hassan narrowly won her 2016 run by a tenth of a percentage point. 

Bolduc reversed previous claims he made that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Trump during an appearance on Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom” on Thursday. 

“I’ve spent the past couple of weeks talking to Granite Staters all over the state, from every party, and I have come to the conclusion — and I want to be definitive on this — the election was not stolen,” he said. 

Pence repeatedly refused to go along with Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. 

Republicans expressed concerns leading up to the primary that Bolduc’s nomination would complicate what they consider a prime pickup opportunity in November.

