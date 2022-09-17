Sarah Huckabee Sanders discharged from hospital following removal of thyroid cancer

Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) was released from the hospital on Saturday after undergoing a procedure to remove thyroid cancer.

Huckabee Sanders, who served for a time as former President Trump’s White House press secretary shared a picture of herself riding home from the hospital with her husband.

“One our way home from the hospital — cancer free,” she wrote. “Words cannot express how much we appreciate the outpouring of love, prayers and support!”

On our way home from the hospital – cancer free. Words cannot express how much we appreciate the outpouring of love, prayers and support! pic.twitter.com/LRPtoF11ty — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 17, 2022

Huckabee Sanders’s spokesperson Judd Deere also shared the news via Twitter Saturday morning.

“Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation with her physician, Sarah was discharged from an Arkansas hospital — cancer free — today,” Deere wrote in a statement.

“Sarah is in great spirits and remains grateful for the exceptional care and service provided by the doctors and nurses.”

.@SarahHuckabee has been discharged from an Arkansas hospital this morning and will continue the rest of her recovery at home.



More from me on Sarah ⬇️#arpx #breaking pic.twitter.com/o29UmTNLwD — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere) September 17, 2022

Sanders released a statement on Friday announcing that she had undergone the surgery and that she is cancer-free.

“Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free,” she wrote.

“This experience has been a reminder that whatever battle you may be facing, don’t lose heart. As governor, I will never quit fighting for the people of our great state.”

The former press secretary for former President Trump added that she will return to the campaign trail soon leading up to the November gubernatorial election in Arkansas, where she will face Democrat Chris Jones.