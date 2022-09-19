Kelly holds slim lead over Masters in Arizona Senate race: poll

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is leading his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, by a percentage point, according to a new poll from a right-leaning survey company.

The new poll out on Sunday by the GOP polling firm Trafalgar Group shows Kelly receiving 46.6 percent support when likely 2022 general election voters are asked who they would vote for if the election for Senate were held today, compared to Masters with 45.4 percent.

The Libertarian candidate, Marc Victor, received 2.7 percent, while a separate 5.3 percent said they were undecided.

The polling comes roughly 50 days out from the November midterms, and the Arizona Senate race is considered critical for determining which party controls the upper chamber. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the Senate race as ”toss up.”

Kelly has campaigned on Democrats’ recent legislative accomplishments like the Inflation Reduction Act and legislation targeting the domestic semiconductor industry, while Masters has campaigned on issues like crime and immigration.

Masters made headlines last month after news outlets reported that he had scrubbed some of his campaign website related to his position on abortion, as the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has energized voters about the issue.

The Trafalgar Group poll was conducted Sept. 14-17 with 1,080 respondents polled. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.