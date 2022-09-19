MyPillow exec Lindell says he prayed for Warnock, Ossoff victories to prove ‘election crime’

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he prayed for Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) to win their 2021 runoffs so people would more readily believe claims of election fraud.

Lindell made the remark while speaking to a crowd at former President Trump’s Youngstown, Ohio, rally on Saturday, according to a clip posted online by Mediaite.

“All of a sudden, I started praying,” said Lindell. “I go, ‘God, please let them take both of these senators.’ ”

Lindell on Saturday said Democrats would have been “smart” to win only one of the two Georgia seats, because some Republicans may have backed off their unsubstantiated belief of fraud since the party would have retained control of the Senate, moving their focus to win in 2022.

“I’m a marketer, and I’m going, ‘If I was working for that evil, I would say give them back one of these senators so they shut up about the election,’” he said.

Warnock and Ossoff both won their runoffs in January 2021, enabling Democrats to control the upper chamber with Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote. There is no evidence of mass fraud that would have changed the outcome of the runoffs.

“But instead, you all know exactly where you were when they stole them both,” Lindell said. “And everyone’s going, ‘What are we going to do? Maybe there was election crime.’”

Lindell has repeatedly advanced unfounded claims of fraud since the 2020 presidential election.

The claims have led to lawsuits against Lindell by voting machine companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic.

The MyPillow executive also sued both companies for defamation, but those cases have been dismissed. A judge ordered Lindell in May to pay a portion of Smartmatic’s court fees after finding some of Lindell’s claims against the company frivolous.

Last week, Lindell said federal agents seized his cellphone while in a Minnesota drive-thru and questioned him, including about Dominion.

Lindell’s comments came before Trump stumped in support of Republican Ohio Senate nominee J.D. Vance.

The Senate race is one of a handful expected to be close contests as the GOP hopes to flip the upper chamber.

Trump has campaigned for nominees in multiple battleground states in recent weeks, appearing alongside candidates endorsed by the former president during their primaries.