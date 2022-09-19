trending:

sponsored:

Campaign

Republican loyalty to Trump vs. party hits new low: survey

by Chloe Folmar - 09/19/22 8:13 PM ET
Donald Trump
FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The discovery of hundreds of classified records at Donald Trump’s home has thrust U.S. intelligence agencies into a familiar and uncomfortable role as the foil of a former president who demanded they support his agenda and at times accused officers of treason. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Fewer Republicans than ever say they are loyal to former President Trump over the Republican party, according to an NBC News poll.

Thirty-three percent of registered Republicans said they are a “supporter of Donald Trump” rather than the Republican party, the lowest since NBC News began asking the question.

The previous low was at 34 percent in May, while the highest was at 54 percent in October 2020.

Fifty-eight percent of those surveyed in September saw themselves as a “supporter of the Republican Party” rather than Trump, while 3 percent said that they are supporters of both Trump and the party and 4 percent said that they support neither.

The new numbers come amid concerns that Trump’s presence in the 2022 midterms, despite not being a candidate, could hurt the Republican party in November and give Democrats a shot at keeping control of the Senate.

The new poll found that 34 percent of voters on the whole say that they have a positive view of Trump, compared to 54 percent who have a negative view. Twelve percent say that they are neutral toward the former president.

The favorability rating was a new low for Trump. Last month, 36 percent of respondents said they had a positive view of the former president.

Comparatively, 40 percent of voters see President Biden positively, according to the September poll, while 47 percent see him negatively and 11 percent are neutral.

