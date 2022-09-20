trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Johnson leads Barnes by 4 points in new Emerson poll

by Julia Shapero - 09/20/22 3:33 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 09/20/22 3:33 PM ET
Greg Nash/Associated Press-Morry Gash

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has a 4-point lead over Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, according to a new Emerson College poll released on Tuesday.

Forty-eight percent of very likely voters said they support the sitting senator, while 44 percent said they will vote for Barnes, according to the poll.

After winning the Democratic primary last month, Barnes briefly polled ahead of Johnson. However, Johnson has since closed the gap, and recent polling — including a Spectrum News-Siena College poll also released on Tuesday — showed the candidates within 1 percentage point of each other. 

Regardless of who they plan to support, 54 percent of respondents in the Emerson poll said they expect Johnson to win, compared to 46 percent expecting a win for Barnes.

More voters said they view Johnson favorably than said the same of the lieutenant governor. However, more voters also said they view the incumbent senator unfavorably than said the same of Barnes. The difference comes from the 9 percent of voters who said they were unsure of how they viewed Barnes, compared to 3 percent who said they were unsure on Johnson.

The Emerson poll was conducted from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18 with 860 very likely voters and had a margin of error of 3.27 percentage points.

Tags 2022 midterm elections Emerson poll Mandela Barnes Mandela Barnes Poll Ron Johnson Ron Johnson Wisconsin Wisconsin Senate race

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard ...
  2. New evidence shows GOP’s Trump ...
  3. Student loan forgiveness: Don’t ...
  4. Manchin decries ‘revenge ...
  5. Trump team resists special master’s ...
  6. Four House Republicans vote against ...
  7. Warnock, Walker deadlocked in new ...
  8. Biden endorses bill to disclose super ...
  9. White House releases state-by-state ...
  10. Kinzinger on GOP-majority ...
  11. Trump defends ‘perfect’ call with ...
  12. White House says it’s tracking ...
  13. Graham: Abortion ‘not a ...
  14. Biden on reports DeSantis sending ...
  15. Trump seeks to block DOJ’s latest ...
  16. Trump’s favorability rating drops ...
  17. Budd holds 3-point lead over Beasley ...
  18. Footage shows Trump allies handling ...
Load more

Video

See all Video