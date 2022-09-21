GOP viewed more favorably than Democrats in Georgia amid tight Senate race: poll

Republicans are viewed more favorably in Georgia compared to Democrats among registered voters, according to a new poll released by Monmouth University on Wednesday.

The new poll found that 55 percent of respondents have an unfavorable opinion of the Democratic Party in the state of Georgia, while 44 percent of those surveyed view the party favorably.

In contrast, 47 percent of respondents have an unfavorable opinion of the Republican Party in Georgia, while 53 percent of those surveyed have a favorable opinion of the GOP.

The newest survey results come amid a tight Senate race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican candidate Hershel Walker, who has been endorsed by former President Tump.

According to the poll, 48 percent of respondents view Warnock, who defeated former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) in a special election last year, in a favorable light, while 42 percent of respondents disagree with that assessment.

Forty-two percent of respondents view Walker, a former football standout at the University of Georgia in a favorable light, as 48 percent of those surveyed do not.

Less than half of the voters surveyed — 45 percent — said that they would either definitely or probably vote for Warnock, compared to 41 percent of registered voters who said the same for Walker.

When asked about their opinion on President Biden, 59 percent of registered state voters have an unfavorable opinion of Biden, compared to the 41 percent of respondents who view Biden in a favorable light.

When asked which party should control Congress, 50 percent of registered state voters said Republicans, while 40 percent of those surveyed said Democrats.

The Monmouth University poll was conducted from Sept. 15-19 with a total of 601 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error is 4 percentage points.