Hassan holds 13-point lead in New Hampshire reelection bid: survey

Incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) holds a 13-point lead over her Republican challenger in the closely watched race, according to a new American Research Group poll.

Hassan garnered the support of 53 percent of registered voters, compared to Dan Bolduc’s 40 percent support. Seven percent said they were undecided.

Among voters who did not declare their partisan identity, Hassan received 52 percent support, compared to Bolduc’s 36 percent support.

Fifteen percent of Republicans said they would cross party lines to vote for Hassan, while 5 percent of Democrats said they would vote for Bolduc.

An Emerson College-WHDH poll released on Friday showed Hassan with an 11-point lead over Bolduc.

Bolduc, who has been endorsed by former President Trump, won the Republican nomination earlier this month in one of the final primary contests of the year, defeating New Hampshire state Senate President Chuck Morse, who was backed by the party’s establishment and seen as a more moderate candidate.

Bolduc had supported Trump’s unfounded claims of mass electoral fraud during the 2020 presidential election, but quickly reversed his position after winning the nomination.

His far-right positions have fueled concerns among the GOP that Bolduc’s nomination would make the party’s path to retaking control of the Senate more difficult.

Republicans are hoping to end Democrats’ razor-thin majority, with New Hampshire serving as a key pickup opportunity.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as “lean Democrat.”

The poll was conducted from Sept. 15 to Sept. 19 among 555 registered New Hampshire voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.