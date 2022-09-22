Arizona, Georgia Senate races remain close: poll

Closely watched Senate races in the swing states of Arizona and Georgia remain tight, according to two new polls released by think tank Data for Progress Thursday.

In Georgia, the race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican Herschel Walker is tied. According to the survey, 46 percent each of voters support each.

In Arizona, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is leading his Republican challenger Blake Masters by just 1 percentage point, 48 percent to 47 percent, polling shows.

The results for both states are within the respective polls’ margins of error.

Recent polling for both races have varied as the candidates vie to represent their states in the upper chamber.

A Tuesday poll from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution put Walker ahead of Warnock by 2 points in Georgia, while a Wednesday CBS News-YouGov poll showed the opposite, with Warnock ahead of Walker by 2 points. Yet another recent Marist survey showed Warnock ahead by 5 points.

Polls have shown Kelly with a consistent lead over Masters, though the margins vary. A Sunday poll by the GOP polling firm Trafalgar Group showed the incumbent ahead by just one percentage point, but a Wednesday Ohio Predictive Insights poll found Kelly’s lead to be a full 12 points.

The Arizona poll was conducted Sept. 15-19 and surveyed 768 likely Arizona voters, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

The Georgia poll was conducted Sept. 16-20 and surveyed 1,006 likely Georgia voters, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.