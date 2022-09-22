trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Arizona, Georgia Senate races remain close: poll

by Julia Mueller - 09/22/22 5:07 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 09/22/22 5:07 PM ET
Getty/Associated Press

Closely watched Senate races in the swing states of Arizona and Georgia remain tight, according to two new polls released by think tank Data for Progress Thursday.

In Georgia, the race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican Herschel Walker is tied. According to the survey, 46 percent each of voters support each.

In Arizona, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is leading his Republican challenger Blake Masters by just 1 percentage point, 48 percent to 47 percent, polling shows.

The results for both states are within the respective polls’ margins of error.

Recent polling for both races have varied as the candidates vie to represent their states in the upper chamber.  

A Tuesday poll from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution put Walker ahead of Warnock by 2 points in Georgia, while a Wednesday CBS News-YouGov poll showed the opposite, with Warnock ahead of Walker by 2 points. Yet another recent Marist survey showed Warnock ahead by 5 points. 

Polls have shown Kelly with a consistent lead over Masters, though the margins vary. A Sunday poll by the GOP polling firm Trafalgar Group showed the incumbent ahead by just one percentage point, but a Wednesday Ohio Predictive Insights poll found Kelly’s lead to be a full 12 points.   

The Arizona poll was conducted Sept. 15-19 and surveyed 768 likely Arizona voters, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

The Georgia poll was conducted Sept. 16-20 and surveyed 1,006 likely Georgia voters, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points. 

Tags 2022 Arizona Arizona Senate race Blake Masters Georgia Georgia Senate race Herschel Walker Herschel Walker Mark Kelly Mark Kelly midterms Raphael Warnock Raphael Warnock Senate

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michael Cohen: Fraud lawsuit will ...
  2. DOJ investigating Mike Lindell over ...
  3. Special master asks Trump team to ...
  4. Republicans lining up against ...
  5. Kushner criticizes DeSantis’s ...
  6. Rubio edges Demings by 2 points in ...
  7. Republicans block bill requiring dark ...
  8. White House slams Ted Cruz for ...
  9. Trump responds to Putin’s warning ...
  10. What you need to know about the ...
  11. Woman who called 911 on Black ...
  12. These are the 10 fastest-cooling real ...
  13. House passes four policing bills ...
  14. White House releases state-by-state ...
  15. Trump claims presidents can ...
  16. Herschel Walker exaggerated claims ...
  17. Four House Republicans vote against ...
  18. House advances rule despite ...
Load more

Video

See all Video