Poll shows Fetterman up by 5 points, Shapiro up by 10 in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman (D) holds a 5-point lead over Republican Mehmet Oz in their race for the Senate, according to a new poll from Muhlenberg College and Morning Call.

The survey, released Thursday, also found Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro with a bigger lead in the state’s gubernatorial race against Republican Doug Mastriano. Shapiro had a 10-point lead in that contest, the poll found.

In the Fetterman-Oz race, which will play a pivotal role in the national race for the Senate majority, Fetterman had 49 percent support, compared to 44 percent for Oz.

When it came to favorability, those surveyed gave the Democrat a bigger advantage. Forty-four percent had a favorable view of Fetterman, compared to 29 percent for Oz.

Shapiro garnered majority support in the poll, 53 percent compared to 42 percent for Mastriano.

Shapiro was rated favorably by 49 percent of those surveyed, while Mastriano was rated favorably by 31 percent of the voters.

The survey, which was conducted over telephone from September 13-16, found the two parties nearly deadlocked in terms of their overall support in Pennsylvania, with 46 percent of voters preferring Republican candidates and 45 percent preferring Democratic candidates.

The 420 Pennsylvanians polled ranked the economy first in a list of concerns affecting their votes in the midterm elections.

Twenty-two percent of voters said they were most concerned about the economy, followed by 20 percent who said their top concern was abortion or reproductive rights. A further 12 percent said that inflation was the biggest issue affecting their vote.