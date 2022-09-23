Top Trump allies launch super PAC to back endorsed candidates

A group of current and former aides to former President Trump is launching a new super PAC that could boost Trump-endorsed candidates in the midterms and potentially lay the groundwork for a 2024 campaign if the former president opts to run.

The former president’s allies will run the new super PAC, called Make America Great Again Inc., or MAGA Inc. The group filed with the Federal Election Commission on Friday. It will absorb the existing Make America Great Again, Again! Inc., which as of late August had roughly $10 million on hand.

The new super PAC could provide a boost to Trump-backed Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections who have been outraised by their Democratic opponents. Trump, whose Save America PAC has nearly $100 million in the bank, has thus far largely declined to provide financial backing to GOP candidates ahead of the November vote.

Some in the GOP had been looking to Trump to infuse cash into tight Senate races in Ohio, Arizona and Pennsylvania, where his preferred candidates won their primaries but are now in close contests that could decide control of the chamber.

Politico, which first reported on the formation of the new super PAC, reported that the new group will be overseen by Taylor Budowich, who has worked as a spokesperson for Trump since he left office. Other former Trump officials involved in the effort include Tony Fabrizio, a longtime pollster for Trump, former campaign adviser Sergio Gor and former campaign staffer Steven Cheung.

“President Trump is committed to saving America, and Make America Great Again, Inc. will ensure that is achieved at the ballot box in November and beyond,” Budowich said in a statement.

The group also could have the added benefit of bankrolling a Trump White House bid should he seek another term in 2024. The figures involved in the MAGA Inc. super PAC have experience on previous Trump campaigns and could lay the groundwork for Trump should he jump into the presidential race after the midterms.