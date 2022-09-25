Two-thirds in new poll say midterms more important than past elections

Two-thirds of American voters think the upcoming elections are more important than past midterms, new polling shows, with about six weeks until November’s midterms.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll released Sunday found that 67 percent of voters feel casting a ballot in this year’s midterms is more important than in past elections, with 35 percent saying this year is “much” more important.

Twenty-eight percent of voters said they felt this year’s election has about the same importance as previous years, and just 5 percent said it’s less important.

Higher than usual turnout is expected from both parties, according to the poll, with 3 in 4 Democrat voters and 8 in 10 Republicans saying they will almost certainly cast ballots.

The GOP remains favored to win the House, though its expected margin of victory has steadily declined in recent weeks, according to forecasters, while the race for Senate is predicted to be a tossup. Former President Trump’s central role in the election — despite not being on the ballot — is of increasing concern for Republicans.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll also found the parties nearly tied on a generic congressional ballot, with 47 percent of voters saying they’d support a Republican candidate and 46 percent saying they’d back a Democrat.

The economy, abortion and inflation were the top three issues for voters.

A larger share of voters said they trusted Republicans to deal with the economy and inflation than said they trusted Democrats on those issues — a 17-point difference between the parties on inflation and a 16-point different on inflation.

At the same time, an equally significant majority of voters said they trusted Democrats to handle the issue of abortion — 17 points higher than Republicans.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll was conducted Sept. 18-21 and surveyed 908 registered voters. The margin of error among registered voters was 4 percentage points.