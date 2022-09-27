Sanders leaves door open to 2024 White House run

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Monday said he hadn’t yet decided whether he will make another bid for the White House.

“That’s a big — you know, I haven’t made that decision,” Sanders said on “CBS Mornings.”

Sanders, an Independent who caucuses with Senate Democrats, mounted his first presidential campaign as a Democrat in the 2016 general election, ultimately losing the party’s nomination to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

He ran again in the 2020 election cycle but suspended his campaign before the primaries concluded, ceding the Democrats’ nomination to now-President Biden.

He said his priority now is traveling around the country to get “often young progressives” elected.

Asked what he thinks about a potential reelection bid for Biden, Sanders insisted “that’s his decision.”

He also responded to circulating concerns about the age of elected officials. Biden’s age has been a big factor in conversations about a possible 2024 bid, and recent polling has indicated many voters want to see age limits for politicians in power.

“Look, this is what I think. You can’t categorize everybody. You’re different than everybody, you know. We’re all different. We’ve got to look at the individual. But what I think we do, guys, is we look too much at race, at gender, at age. What does somebody stand for? What are their views? Do you agree with them?” Sanders said on CBS.

“And obviously you want people who are competent, capable, have the energy — I mean, my god, to be president of the United States requires an enormous amount of energy — but I would say, first of all, take a look at what people stand for. And we don’t do that enough. We’re too much into personality.”

Sanders is 81 and Biden is 79.