Kelly leads Masters by 10 points in Arizona reelection bid: survey

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is leading Republican challenger Blake Masters by 10 points in his bid for reelection, according to the latest Marist Institute for Public Opinion poll.

With the midterm elections just around the corner, 51 percent of registered voters in Arizona say they support Kelly while 41 percent are backing Masters.

Among voters who say they will definitely vote in November, 50 percent say they will vote for Kelly and 45 percent for Masters.

Last week, Kelly held a similar lead, up by 8 points against his GOP opponent.

Masters, who has been endorsed by former President Trump, is losing ground in the race amid controversial comments, including saying he supported privatizing social security and hard-line views on abortion that he’s attempted to walk back.

Kelly has blanketed the airwaves with ads slamming his opponent, and Democrats in the state are also far outspending Republicans in Arizona races.

Kelly and Masters are set for an Oct. 6 debate ahead of early voting in Arizona, which begins on Oct. 12.

In the latest Marist poll, 37 percent of voters say inflation is on the top of their mind, while 25 percent said preserving democracy was their main concern and 15 percent said abortion was a top issue.

The survey was conducted from Sept. 19-22 among 1,406 Arizona adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.