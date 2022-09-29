Warnock leading Walker by 5 points in Georgia Senate race: poll

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) is leading his Republican opponent Herschel Walker by five points in a new Fox News poll.

Forty-six percent of Georgia voters back Warnock while 41 percent support Walker, according to the poll released Wednesday.

Among those who say they are certain they will vote, Warnock maintains a four point lead over his opponent, 47 percent to 43 percent.

Other polls released this month reveal a tight race in the closely watched contest. A CBS News-YouGov poll released last week showed Warnock with a 2-point lead, while an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll showed Walker with a 2-point lead.

The Real Clear Politics Average of polls shows an average lead for Warnock of 0.7 points and the Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss up.”

The candidates will spar on Oct. 14 in a debate hosted by Savannah, Ga., Nexstar affiliate WSAV. The Hill is owned by Nexstar.

Walker is facing several controversies, including allegations he lied about and embellished his academic and business successes.

About a quarter of voters in Georgia in the Fox News poll say they are most concerned about inflation heading into the midterm elections, while 18 percent are worried about preserving democracy and 13 percent are concerned about abortion.

Warnock receives more loyalty in his party, according to the poll, with 95 percent of Democrats supporting him compared to 88 percent of Republicans for Walker.

The Fox News poll was conducted Sept. 22 to Sept. 26 among 1,011 Georgia voters by groups Beacon Research and Shaw & Company. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points.