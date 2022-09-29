trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Mastriano planning 40 days of fasting and prayer ahead of midterms

by Caroline Vakil - 09/29/22 9:58 AM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 09/29/22 9:58 AM ET
State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-District 33, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, addresses supporters during a campaign stop at Alfredo’s Brick Oven Pizza in Hazleton Pa., on Friday, May 13, 2022.(John Haeger/Standard-Speaker via AP)

Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s campaign announced on Wednesday that it’s planning 40 days of fasting and prayer ahead of the November midterms.

“We have a natural aversion to the idea of fasting, since it involves saying ‘no’ to something fleshly we enjoy, such as food. However, we hope you consider something in this plan that will focus you more on praying for the Mastrianos, our state, and the nation,” the Facebook post read.

In a section on who can participate in the fasting, the post billed it as a way to “restore true liberty, as an integral part of the strategy to win the general election in November.”

The fasting is set to start on Thursday and run until Election Day. It’s not immediately clear what prompted the campaign to start the 40-day stretch of prayer and fasting, but it comes as Mastriano’s campaign lags behind Democratic contender Josh Shapiro in fundraising and polling. 

According to the latest campaign finance filings submitted Tuesday, Shapiro outraised Mastriano  8-1 and recent polling shows the attorney general leading Mastriano. 

While the Republican candidate enjoys the support of former President Trump, who came to the state earlier this month to rally for him and Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz, he has mired in negative headlines, including a photo that resurfaced showing him wearing Confederate soldier attire and over his positions on the 2020 election and abortion. 

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the governor’s race in Pennsylvania as “lean Democrat.”

Tags Josh Shapiro Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-McConnell feud takes new turn ...
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband ...
  3. DeSantis already a target as ...
  4. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  5. Here are 10 of the worst hurricanes ...
  6. Hurricane Ian photos show ...
  7. House GOP calls for ‘no’ vote on ...
  8. Judge tosses Sidney Powell’s ...
  9. Putin seen as more dangerous as ...
  10. McConnell cozies up to Sinema ahead ...
  11. US Embassy in Russia tells Americans ...
  12. You don’t have to like Trump to ...
  13. Oz closes on Fetterman in latest ...
  14. Manchin push faces uncertain future ...
  15. Trump resists request to declare ...
  16. LIVE COVERAGE: ...
  17. Top Cuban diplomat: ‘We will have ...
  18. NotedDC — Clock ticking as Jan ...
Load more

Video

See all Video