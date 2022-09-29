US Chamber of Commerce endorses Oz

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Thursday endorsed Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz in his bid to win Pennsylvania’s open senate seat.

The corporate lobbying group in a release called Oz a “pro-business champion” and knocked his Democratic opponent, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman, for his positions on taxes, energy and the filibuster.

“There is no greater divergence on issues than in this election here in the Keystone State,” the group wrote in a statement.

The chamber argued that Oz “will support and defend Pennsylvanians by not raising taxes a single dime, advancing America’s energy independence, and standing in defense of the filibuster,” while Fetterman, the group argued, would do the opposite.

The group said that Fetterman has “flip flopped” on his energy arguments and would “ruthlessly work” to abolish the filibuster.

“From Pittsburgh to Pittston and everywhere in between, businesses are suffering under the radical Biden-Fetterman agenda,” Oz wrote on Twitter, thanking the Chamber of Commerce after the endorsement was announced.

In a statement, Oz said the state is seeing “higher taxes, skyrocketing inflation, labor shortages, and violent crime that all make it near impossible to run a business” because “the government won’t get out of the way and let our innovators and entrepreneurs do what they do best.”

The two candidates are locked in a tight race, with a number of recent polls showing Fetterman ahead by small margins in the state as the midterm election approaches.