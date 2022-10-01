Here are the upcoming Senate debates in key races

The fight for control of the Senate will likely come down to a handful of key races in battleground states.

In states from Georgia to Ohio, just a few points separate the Republican and Democratic nominees with about five weeks until midterm elections on Nov. 8.

Candidates in a number of races have sparred over how many times they will debate — or whether to debate at all.

Here are the must-watch Senate debates down the home stretch.

Georgia

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Republican former football star Herschel Walker will face off on the debate stage for the first time in Savannah on Oct. 14.

This comes after weeks of tussling to agree upon a date. Walker declined to participate in a second debate in Macon.

The Savannah debate will be hosted by The Hill’s parent company, Nexstar, and air on WSAV-TV. The race remains a nail-biter, as a recent poll from Data for Progress shows the two candidates statistically tied.

Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, Democratic Lt. Gov John Fetterman agreed to debate Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz on Oct. 25.

Fetterman had been facing mounting criticism from Oz, and other state Republicans, for delaying the debate as he recovered from a stroke.

The debate will be held in Harrisburg and broadcast on Nexstar stations throughout the state. Polls currently have Fetterman a few points ahead of Oz and closing the gap with his focus on crime in the campaign’s final stretch.

Ohio

Republican J.D. Vance and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) have agreed to two debates in the coming month. The two Senate hopefuls will meet in Cleveland on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. for their first debate, which will be hosted by FOX 8 in their studio, and aired on Ohio Nexstar stations.

Their second debate will be held the following week on Oct. 17 at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown, hosted by WFMJ on local channels.

The race is tight, with Ryan leading Trump-backed Vance by 3 points in a new Spectrum News-Siena College poll.

Arizona

The only debate in Arizona’s Senate race will take place on Oct. 6. The debate between Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly and Republican challenger Blake Masters will be hosted by the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and broadcast on PBS.

Kelly has gained steam in the final stretch of the campaign, as a recent poll commissioned by AARP has the incumbent up 8 points on Masters.

Wisconsin

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes are scheduled to debate on Oct. 13 at Marquette University at 7 pm. The debate will air statewide on TMJ4.

This is the only debate in which both candidates have agreed to participate in.

According to a Marquette University poll from earlier this month, the incumbent holds a slim lead over Barnes.

North Carolina

Voters will see Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Democrat Cheri Beasley duke it out on the debate stage on Oct. 7 in the race for North Carolina’s open Senate seat. The debate will air on Spectrum News 1 and take place in Raleigh.

The race remains a dead heat, with neither candidate gaining a significant advantage in polls.

Florida

Democratic Senate hopeful Rep. Val Demings (Fla.) will go face-to-face with incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Oct. 18. The debate will be aired live on WESH 2 from Palm Beach State College in South Florida.

In a Suffolk University poll, Rubio holds a 4-point advantage over the former Orlando police chief.