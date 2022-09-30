Trump to hold back-to-back rallies in Arizona, Nevada

Former President Trump will hold back-to-back rallies in Arizona and Nevada next week, the latest sign that he’s ramping up his political activity ahead of the November midterms.

Trump is set to appear in Minden, Nev., to campaign for GOP Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo on Oct. 8, before jetting off on Oct. 9 to Mesa, Ariz., where he’ll stump for Kari Lake, the GOP nominee for governor, and Blake Masters, the state’s Republican Senate nominee.

The rallies are only the latest political engagements for Trump, who has started campaigning more aggressively for his endorsed candidates in the lead up to the midterms.

He’s expected to appear in Michigan on Saturday for a rally. Tudor Dixon, the GOP nominee for Michigan governor, is also expected to speak at that event.

And just last week, Trump traveled to North Carolina to campaign for Rep. Ted Budd (R), who’s vying against Democrat Cheri Beasley to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Burr (R).

While Trump remains deeply popular among the GOP’s conservative base, his busy campaign schedule also could have some drawbacks for Republicans. Democrats have sought to put Trump and his hold over the Republican Party at the center of this year’s midterm elections, casting the November vote as crucial for the future of American democracy.

Still, Trump’s presence on the campaign trail could help fire up Republican voters at a time when the party has a shot at flipping control of the House and Senate. The GOP only needs to pick up five seats in the House to regain the majority, and only one in the Senate.