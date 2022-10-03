Hogan books New Hampshire appearance amid talk of White House bid

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) will make an appearance at a political event in New Hampshire this week amid speculation that he’s eyeing a 2024 presidential bid.

The New England Council on Monday announced Hogan would be appearing at a Politics and Eggs event on Thursday, a part of a larger series held jointly between the New England Council and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics & Political Library at Saint Anselm College.

The series has been used as a forum for presidential hopefuls or those considering a White House bid to introduce themselves or expand their reach within the early presidential primary state. Other Republicans who delivered remarks at the series and have been widely floated as possible 2024 contenders include former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Hogan, a vocal critic of former President Trump, said this year that he’s considering a White House bid. He told CBS News in July that he wouldn’t be making a final decision until January 2023.

“More and more people are encouraging me to consider it,” he told the network in a phone interview, adding “There’s a diminishing number of folks that are wanting the former president, Trump, to run. There’s a growing number of people that are looking for our kind of successful, bigger-tent politics.”

Hogan, 66, is term-limited from running for governor again.

Many anticipate Trump will announce a third run at the presidency, but he has not made a formal announcement yet. Other Republicans who are considered to be seriously eyeing a White House bid include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).