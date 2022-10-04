trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Rubio maintains lead over Demings in Florida Senate race

by Max Greenwood - 10/04/22 5:00 AM ET
by Max Greenwood - 10/04/22 5:00 AM ET
Greg Nash/Associated Press-Lynne Sladky

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is holding his edge over his Democratic rival, Rep. Val Demings (Fla.), in Florida’s U.S. Senate race, according to a new survey from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy.

The poll shows Rubio notching 47 percent in the race, with Demings trailing at 41 percent. Another 2 percent say they plan to vote for another candidate, while 10 percent are undecided.

The survey suggests little change in the dynamics of the race since a similar poll in February showed Rubio leading Demings 49 percent to 42 percent. That poll showed that 9 percent remained undecided and did not ask if voters planned to support a third candidate.

Both Rubio and Demings are winning similar levels of support among their parties’ voters. Eighty-six percent of Republicans say they’re backing Rubio, while 84 percent are lining up behind Demings.

But Rubio has a slight edge among independent voters, who make up nearly a third of registered voters in the Sunshine State. Forty-four percent of independents say they plan to support Rubio compared to 39 percent who are backing Demings, the Mason-Dixon poll found.

Meanwhile, Hispanic voters in Florida remain evenly divided between the two candidates, with 45 percent supporting Demings and 45 percent supporting Rubio. That’s a notable split, given that Hispanic voters in the state have traditionally leaned Democratic.

At the same time, President Biden’s sagging approval numbers may be weighing on Demings’s prospects in the race. Forty-two percent of respondents say they approve of Biden’s job performance, while 54 percent disapprove.

The Mason-Dixon poll is based on telephone interviews with 800 registered Florida voters statewide. It was conducted Sept. 26-28 and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Tags Florida Senate race Joe Biden Marco Rubio Marco Rubio Val Demings Val Demings

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell saw killing Manchin bill as ...
  2. The Memo: Trump’s death wish attack ...
  3. What happens if Lake Powell runs out ...
  4. Trump sues CNN for defamation
  5. Five cases to watch as a conservative ...
  6. Supreme Court declines to hear case ...
  7. Press: Four years of Trump is worse ...
  8. DeSantis takes over the national ...
  9. When will the Social Security ...
  10. Freedom Caucus starts to turn up the ...
  11. OPEC+ production cut threatens gas ...
  12. Herschel Walker denies report he paid ...
  13. Supreme Court to hear challenge to ...
  14. Cheney rips Trump ‘death ...
  15. Trump administration staffer crammed ...
  16. CIA director says it’s ‘hard to ...
  17. Trump objects to DOJ’s request to ...
  18. Ukrainian diplomat responds to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video