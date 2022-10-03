trending:

Campaign

Pelosi predicts Democrats will keep the House after November’s midterms

by Chloe Folmar - 10/03/22 9:38 PM ET
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) answers questions during her weekly press conference on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Monday that she believes Democrats will keep control of the House after the November midterm elections as polls show the nation is relatively split on which political party it wants in the majority.

Asked about her prediction on CBS’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Pelosi said, “Well, I’m so glad you asked that question because I believe that we will win the — hold the House.”

“We will hold the House by winning more seats,” she added. Democrats currently hold a single-digit majority in the closely split chamber.

Democratic officials and campaigners have claimed that a push of votes from women will result in their party’s control of the House and Senate this fall, especially following the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

But sources such as The Cook Political Report and FiveThirtyEight have found that Republicans are slightly favored to win control of the House.

Pelosi also predicted that Democratic victories in November would mirror those of 2020.

“We won the 40 seats, then we lost some when Trump was on the ballot, we lost some of the Trump districts, but we held enough seats to hold the House with him on the ballot,” said the Speaker.

She added, “He’s not on the ballot now. Did I say his name? I didn’t mean to.”

The audience laughed as Colbert jokingly responded, “We’ll have the videotapes fumigated.”

